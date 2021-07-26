The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.55% of The RealReal worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,718. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.