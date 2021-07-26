35,355 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,355 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

SE opened at $297.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

