Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Tops $132,266.48

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $132,266.48 and $805.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00240118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001251 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.00786689 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

