Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

AVTE opened at $14.23 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

