Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.