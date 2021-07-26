Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 496,297 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $221.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

