Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.37 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

