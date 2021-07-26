Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $151.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $155.60 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $566.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,906.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.