Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

