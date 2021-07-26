Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

IBTG opened at $25.83 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68.

