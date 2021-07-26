Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $178.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.89. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

