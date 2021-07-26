Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 2,499 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

