Rayonier Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

