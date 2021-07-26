Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 531,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and have sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.