Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

ZS opened at $238.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $240.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,045,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,565,062 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

