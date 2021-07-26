Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

