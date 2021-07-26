PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

PPG Industries stock opened at $162.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

