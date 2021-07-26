Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE MUSA opened at $143.74 on Monday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

