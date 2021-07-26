Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock worth $3,778,826 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

