Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s (SBCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

