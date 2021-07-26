Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.91.
EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
