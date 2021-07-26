Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.91.

EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

