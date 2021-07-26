Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $2.77 on Top Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00007193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $1.15 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00260790 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,359,099 coins and its circulating supply is 4,356,855 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

