Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $9.31 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $6,389.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,508.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.17 or 0.06087345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.24 or 0.01317194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00358498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00137585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.66 or 0.00601563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00353007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00280833 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

