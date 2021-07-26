Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $34.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $135.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $138.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $147.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.