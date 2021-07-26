Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

