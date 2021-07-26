Tokenomy Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.51 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and $820,081.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00859351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

TEN is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

