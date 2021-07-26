Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $266.05 million and approximately $37.46 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,585,966 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

