Skycoin Price Hits $0.97 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and $602,923.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00117444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00133529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.27 or 0.99941018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00827236 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

