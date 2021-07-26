Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Tops $199.33 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $199.33 million and $28.69 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 188,607,730 coins and its circulating supply is 134,096,609 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

