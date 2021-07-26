Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.700-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.67.

Shares of LMT opened at $380.77 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

