Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $2.08 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00005397 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $3.04 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

