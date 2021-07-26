Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.86 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

Insulet stock opened at $276.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $189.02 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

