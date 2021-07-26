Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,458 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.70 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

