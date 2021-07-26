Millennium Management LLC Takes $20.21 Million Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,037,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.