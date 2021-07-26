Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502,613 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

