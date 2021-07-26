Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Tenable reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tenable stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $36,979,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

