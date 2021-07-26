$0.96 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 385.49 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.