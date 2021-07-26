$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

