Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.61 Million

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report $521.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Atlassian reported sales of $430.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $271.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.92. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 922.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

