Millennium Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,650,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

NYSE:FLY opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $518.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Fly Leasing Limited has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. Fly Leasing had a negative net margin of 37.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.