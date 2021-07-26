Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,270,087 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,270,087 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.