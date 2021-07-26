Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,087 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

