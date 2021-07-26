Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,831,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

