CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

