Millennium Management LLC Has $23.89 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,983 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Plains GP worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.