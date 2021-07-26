Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,643,468 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 224.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLNG. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

