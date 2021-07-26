Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 117,204 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 149.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Entegris were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

