Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,598 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

