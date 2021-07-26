Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,820,965 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

