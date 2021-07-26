Financial Survey: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60% Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Semtech and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73 Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.26%. Resonant has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 92.08%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Semtech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semtech and Resonant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $595.12 million 6.69 $59.90 million $1.12 54.71 Resonant $3.16 million 53.92 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -5.13

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats Resonant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

